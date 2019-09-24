Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Increased Holding; Prudential Plc Lifted Its Fomento Economico Me (FMX) Position by $451,488; Stock Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Me (FMX) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 22,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 18,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Me for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 275,418 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 298,810 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78 million, up from 293,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 1.45M shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brinker has 0.14% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 5,045 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 3,343 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Mesirow Investment Mgmt stated it has 17,990 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 44,107 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.02% or 943,027 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 30,156 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% or 14,500 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 9,741 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Dupont Corporation accumulated 84,330 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 15,083 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,165 shares to 8,639 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Booz Allen Executives to Speak at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 6th – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Air Force awards $950M tech contract to 8 Northern Virginia companies – Washington Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio enters Convenience sector in Brazil through Joint Venture with RaÃ­zen – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.