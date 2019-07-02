Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) compete against each other in the Management Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 56 1.39 N/A 3.00 20.25 Wilhelmina International Inc. 6 0.40 N/A 0.16 37.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Wilhelmina International Inc. Wilhelmina International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Wilhelmina International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 69.1% 11.7% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.06 beta means Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Wilhelmina International Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wilhelmina International Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wilhelmina International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Wilhelmina International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Wilhelmina International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is $71, with potential upside of 6.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.4% of Wilhelmina International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 2.15% 4.03% 13.51% 18.03% 49.31% 34.64% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.17% -5.96% 14.07% -4% -6.25% 2.92%

For the past year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was more bullish than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats Wilhelmina International Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.