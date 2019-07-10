Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) and Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). The two are both Management Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 57 1.42 N/A 3.00 20.25 Exponent Inc. 55 8.33 N/A 1.38 40.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Exponent Inc. Exponent Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Exponent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Exponent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 69.1% 11.7% Exponent Inc. 0.00% 23.1% 15.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Exponent Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Exponent Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exponent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Exponent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Exponent Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.69% and an $71 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Exponent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Exponent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 2.15% 4.03% 13.51% 18.03% 49.31% 34.64% Exponent Inc. 0.62% -1.54% 2.34% 4.96% 21.8% 9.35%

For the past year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Exponent Inc.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Exponent Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, technology development, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.