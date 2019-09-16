Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Management Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 64 1.43 N/A 2.72 25.26 SP Plus Corporation 34 1.00 N/A 2.08 16.63

Table 1 demonstrates Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and SP Plus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SP Plus Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SP Plus Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 64% 11.1% SP Plus Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. SP Plus Corporation’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor SP Plus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SP Plus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and SP Plus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 SP Plus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.23% and an $73.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares and 97.36% of SP Plus Corporation shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 1.3% are SP Plus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 1.4% 3.12% 17.22% 42.4% 53.46% 52.54% SP Plus Corporation 1.47% 5.6% 2.19% 4.16% -10.43% 16.89%

For the past year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was more bullish than SP Plus Corporation.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats SP Plus Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. The company also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary services, such as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and remote parking management. Further, the company provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 3,686 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 357 cities; operated 78 parking-related service centers serving 73 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 652 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.