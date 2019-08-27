Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Management Services company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has 98.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 86.19% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 64.00% 11.10% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation N/A 62 25.26 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.80 2.90

$73.25 is the average price target of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, with a potential downside of -0.42%. As a group, Management Services companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 1.4% 3.12% 17.22% 42.4% 53.46% 52.54% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.74 Quick Ratio. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s rivals beat Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.