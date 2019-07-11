Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Management Services company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.39% of all Management Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 69.10% 11.70% Industry Average 6.12% 16.78% 7.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation N/A 57 20.25 Industry Average 60.36M 985.82M 29.52

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.14 2.80

With consensus target price of $71, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a potential upside of 4.24%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 2.15% 4.03% 13.51% 18.03% 49.31% 34.64% Industry Average 0.88% 7.19% 11.66% 12.43% 23.85% 22.01%

For the past year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s rivals have 1.78 and 1.78 for Current and Quick Ratio. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.55% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s peers beat Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.