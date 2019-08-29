Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Biglari Capital Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) Has Cut by $2.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 149,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.98 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 358,197 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 4,207 shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares to 903,374 shares, valued at $144.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 210,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.