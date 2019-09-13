Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding by $155.44 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 914,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.94 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 405,917 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 16,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 33,643 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 321,049 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The by 2,096 shares to 13,050 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 172,176 shares to 10.85 million shares, valued at $722.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 4.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.23 million for 17.16 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.