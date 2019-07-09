Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $462,260 as Stock Value Rose; Security National Trust Co Has Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 13,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 14.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,407 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 368,570 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Government Services Stocks – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “As the Pentagon Tightens Its Belt, These Companies Could Get Squeezed – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.83M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M, worth $817,500 on Monday, February 11. ROZANSKI HORACIO had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21 million. The insider Messer Angela M. sold $1.44 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 15,911 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Citigroup Inc has 160,001 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 6,800 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 367,222 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 6,119 shares. Sit Associate reported 0.17% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 33,895 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.25 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 13,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd Company stated it has 31,532 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 8,781 shares. Millennium Limited reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp has 432 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.