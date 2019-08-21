Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Reaches $74.75 52-Week High; Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (GNK) Sellers Increased By 7.51% Their Shorts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK) had an increase of 7.51% in short interest. GNK’s SI was 1.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.51% from 1.45M shares previously. With 218,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK)’s short sellers to cover GNK’s short positions. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 84,388 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 33.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – Strategic Value Partners: SVP’s John Brantl to Resign From Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.’s Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Genco Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $57.0M; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 02/04/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Appoints Commercial Director, Minor Bulk, Europe; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss $55.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK)

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week high and has $76.99 target or 3.00% above today’s $74.75 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $76.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $314.43 million more. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 225,182 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.48 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 24.74 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7400 highest and $7000 lowest target. $71.75’s average target is -4.01% below currents $74.75 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,950 shares stake. Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 947,581 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 131,726 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.32% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 90,547 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cambridge reported 19,552 shares stake. New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Numerixs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 6,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 254,800 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P holds 1.44% or 1.84M shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.09M shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 77,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1,920 shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $363.87 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.