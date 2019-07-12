Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Reaches $68.19 52-Week High; West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Has 1.44 Sentiment

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 153 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 106 reduced and sold their holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 65.95 million shares, down from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 85 Increased: 95 New Position: 58.

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week high and has $71.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $68.19 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.54 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $71.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $477.20 million more. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 83,529 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%

Kistler holds 2.25% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for 49,418 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 128,911 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1.71% invested in the company for 210,019 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Uss Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $123.52. About 21,905 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 29.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 42.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 42.74 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.54 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7200 highest and $7000 lowest target. $71’s average target is 4.12% above currents $68.19 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 23,100 shares. Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 60,276 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates owns 4,765 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr owns 25,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability owns 10,884 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 140,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited holds 14,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 6,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.27% stake. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 1.42M shares. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.05% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Epoch Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 2.97M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M. The insider Messer Angela M. sold 27,000 shares worth $1.44 million. ROZANSKI HORACIO also sold $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O also sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.77 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.