Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Reaches $67.88 52-Week High; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Fti Consulting (FCN) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) stake by 47.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 8,933 shares as Fti Consulting Inc (FCN)’s stock rose 16.15%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 9,828 shares with $755,000 value, down from 18,761 last quarter. Fti Consulting Inc now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.67% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 253,668 shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 37.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 04/05/2018 – FTI Consulting Partners with ClicData to Support Analytics@Work; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EBITDA $72.3M; 24/05/2018 – Corporate Counsel Names FTI Consulting a Top Service Provider in the Legal Industry; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director; 09/05/2018 – Restructuring pioneer Jay Alix sues McKinsey for racketeering; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES FTI CONSULTING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week high and has $73.31 target or 8.00% above today’s $67.88 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.51 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $73.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $760.40 million more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 102,654 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.32 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 26,396 shares to 34,658 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 30,204 shares and now owns 37,156 shares. First Hawaiian Inc was raised too.

More notable recent FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting to Acquire Andersch AG NYSE:FCN – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leading Women Entrepreneurs Honors FTI Consulting’s Dawn Hall – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Appoints Emre Carr as a Senior Managing Director – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lenders Expect Increased Workout Activity in 2019, FTI Consulting Survey Finds – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. FCN’s profit will be $36.03 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.72% negative EPS growth.