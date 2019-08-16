Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Holder Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Stake; Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $346,086 as Share Value Rose

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 6,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 94,550 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 100,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 600,430 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 264,889 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.08% or 33,020 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 15,911 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1.08M are owned by Burgundy Asset Ltd. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 6,412 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 388,520 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Argent Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 16,559 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 34,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 7.97M shares. Friess Ltd Liability Corp has 1.83% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 429,722 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 5,600 shares. Boston Prtnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,206 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0% or 27 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Income Tr Vvr (VVR) by 1.29 million shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ca Municipal Income (BFZ) by 72,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,020 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Reliant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc reported 107,598 shares stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Life Insur Communication owns 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,075 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Fcg Advisors Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,260 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 5,478 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 4,506 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.48M shares. Van Eck Associates owns 1.18 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited holds 161,292 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home (NYSE:HD) by 6,433 shares to 9,767 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 25,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,231 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.