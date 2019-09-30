Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Beck Capital Management Has Lifted Post Hldgs Com (POST) Holding By $526,948

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.69 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.47% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. BAH’s profit would be $96.75 million giving it 25.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s analysts see -16.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 441,259 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) stake by 56.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 5,116 shares as Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 14,198 shares with $1.48M value, up from 9,082 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc Com now has $7.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 671,532 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Among 7 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $8500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 7.03% above currents $71.01 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 42,092 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Catalyst Capital Advsrs reported 12,500 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 201,137 shares. Ohio-based Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 27,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 10,157 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest Management accumulated 0.18% or 17,990 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 3,346 shares. Stevens Management L P invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 5,476 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 508,040 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity. WESTPHAL MARK W bought 2,000 shares worth $196,256.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased Broadcom Inc Com stake by 6,798 shares to 5,413 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Proshares Ultrapro Qqq (TQQQ) stake by 16,994 shares and now owns 5,143 shares. Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO) was reduced too.