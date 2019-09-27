Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Its Position by $12.01 Million; North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Lazard LTD (LAZ) by $748,000 as Stock Value Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 418,314 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 181,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 353,430 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40 million, up from 171,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 794,852 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B

