Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A (BAH) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Holding by $20.59 Million; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Valuation Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Holding by $562,845

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A (BAH) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.24M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 405,528 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH)

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 2,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 2,712 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $206.36. About 87,560 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares invested in 115 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 63,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Partners Inc owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 35,774 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). International Incorporated reported 3,215 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 27,078 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 366,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 362,389 shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 240 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,277 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The Ohio-based Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 264,889 are owned by Natixis L P.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 94,896 shares to 306,081 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 64,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 14,600 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 14,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,066 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).