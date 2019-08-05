Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Value Rose While Coe Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Tri Contl (TY) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 72,692 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (NYSE:MGF) by 196,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fd Inc (JEQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 2,211 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 9,093 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Koshinski Asset reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 24,769 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc owns 3,650 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co owns 39,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 1,507 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 8,054 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Co Inc. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 10,483 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 396,331 shares. California-based First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% or 8,662 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).