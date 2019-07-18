Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Value Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $18.80 Million; As Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Valuation Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 324,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.59 million, down from 5.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 458,634 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.57. About 725,188 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.71M for 12.89 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. ROZANSKI HORACIO also sold $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, January 31. 15,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $532,600 was made by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

