Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shares Rose While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped by $516,200 Its Position; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Stralem & Co Decreased Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 1.33M shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares to 44,625 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.79 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, February 7 ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $1.44M were sold by Messer Angela M..

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 51,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

