Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million as Shares Rose; Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in General Electric (GE) by $338,480 as Valuation Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 23,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 571,767 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 33,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 211,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, down from 245,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 37.84M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s France chief under investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 25.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

