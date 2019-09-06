Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shareholder Bailard Has Raised Its Position; Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $92.39 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 345,412 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 10,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 67,793 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 57,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 77,082 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.78 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.13% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.16% or 469,237 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd holds 21,445 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dodge And Cox holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 28.76 million shares. 308,205 were accumulated by Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 25,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Management Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Piedmont Inv has 16,564 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.65 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0% stake. Btg Pactual Asset invested in 20,000 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company reported 180 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 802 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advisors Ltd Company has 105,055 shares. Aqr Ltd Com holds 937,865 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 27,297 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 44,640 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.2% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 8,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,205 are owned by S&Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity stated it has 11,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 1.13M shares. Sit Assocs owns 0.17% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 94,550 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 37 shares.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen up 6% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Booz Allen Executives to Speak at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 6th – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 69,354 shares to 5,203 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,363 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).