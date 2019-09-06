Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Share Price Rose While Coe Capital Management Has Cut by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Kornitzer Capital Management Maintains Stake in Costar Group (CSGP)

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 512,819 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 322.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 49,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 64,955 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 15,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $9.36 during the last trading session, reaching $622.55. About 110,516 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $94.76M for 27.95 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

