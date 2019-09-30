Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Market Valuation Rose While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered by $969,870 Its Holding; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Increased by $361,200

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 14,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 17,990 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 32,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 1.14M shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 333,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 325,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11,700 shares to 41,070 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,800 shares to 70,673 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

