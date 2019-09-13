Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $36.24 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 240,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 9,991 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 3.16 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 89.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 20,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 44,098 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 673,590 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK) by 4,300 shares to 89,100 shares, valued at $41.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 105,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 63,469 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested in 1.22% or 100,000 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 16,531 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Old Comml Bank In has 75,963 shares. The California-based Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,270 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 3,426 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 153,591 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 81,057 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP has 229,302 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 158 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il reported 0.84% stake.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,367 shares to 5,153 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 13,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,367 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Capital Management holds 10,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Natixis LP reported 252,585 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Citadel Lc reported 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Hollencrest Capital has 6,497 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 6,026 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 10,440 shares. First Personal Services owns 448 shares. 1,804 are held by Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Quantum has 4,082 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.04% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Credit Agricole S A has 0.11% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 34,539 shares.