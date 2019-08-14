Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) as Stock Value Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 1.41M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 201,560 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Paragon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.7% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Axa invested in 1.49 million shares. Iberiabank holds 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 24,104 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 12,256 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 32,059 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,236 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bamco reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 89,318 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,255 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management holds 0.01% or 2,204 shares. Curbstone Fincl reported 8,440 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 60,473 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.34 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares to 135,183 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kiddar investors gain control of 575 Herndon Parkway – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on April 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.