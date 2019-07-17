Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Stake by $64.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Tdam Usa Cut Stake by $2.41 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 27,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,949 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, down from 199,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.40 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 254.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.74M, up from 494,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 685,474 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 1,920 shares. 12,400 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Yhb Advsrs invested in 11,560 shares. Barclays Plc holds 44,640 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Fil reported 722,115 shares. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 24,453 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Black Creek Inv Mgmt has invested 9.3% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 34,304 shares. 2.35M were accumulated by Artemis Mngmt Llp. State Street has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 171,500 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,985 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. 45,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $2.21M were sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO. Messer Angela M. also sold $1.44 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 393,308 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,260 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Headinvest Lc owns 3,730 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advsrs invested in 32,660 shares. Alps stated it has 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 128,438 shares. 13,995 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,752 shares. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth has invested 0.52% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 92,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 7,918 shares. Hills Bancshares Trust owns 11,455 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 72,000 shares. Burns J W Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3,018 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 87,635 shares to 337,814 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,591 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.04 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

