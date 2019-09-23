Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) Valuation Rose While Icon Advisers Increased by $1.02 Million Its Position; Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (BAH) by 86.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.68 million shares traded or 62.92% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 21,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.45M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated invested in 3,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tygh Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.85% or 75,761 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 86,680 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 224,236 shares. 3,388 were accumulated by Rothschild Company Asset Management Us Incorporated. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 165,839 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 7,795 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 0.1% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 182,241 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.23 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fund reported 35,166 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,502 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 13,588 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (NYSE:TOT) by 116,500 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.00 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.