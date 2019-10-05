Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Position by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by $5.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (BAH) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 40,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 72,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 1.12M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,914 shares to 275,084 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Booz Allen up 6% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $95.52M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP owns 1.51% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.72 million shares. Stifel Financial owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 63,813 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). New York-based Timessquare Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.6% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 3,332 are owned by Next Financial Grp Inc. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.29% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 2.93 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Finance Service invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.14 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 19,463 shares or 0% of the stock. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 117,344 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 14,099 shares to 648,169 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,738 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Grp, New York-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Spc Inc has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 19,764 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,838 shares stake. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,141 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,758 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company. 6,967 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.54% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Community Retail Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). United Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 867,141 shares in its portfolio. Tru Investment Advisors reported 10,740 shares stake. Pggm has 1.10M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).