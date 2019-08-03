Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $336,458; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $30.85 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 1.13M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Farmers And Merchants reported 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ckw Finance reported 800 shares stake. Oakmont Corporation has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 81,907 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.68% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 221,509 shares. R G Niederhoffer has invested 3.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 10 holds 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 18,188 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 185,697 shares. Liberty Cap has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Convergence Inv Ltd has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,159 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 3.79M shares. Fincl Advantage holds 1,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 67,258 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Peoples Fin Serv holds 0.74% or 11,207 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $131.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold 10,000 shares worth $532,600. Shares for $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT) by 37,917 shares to 29,388 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) by 91,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,487 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bank/Los A (NASDAQ:PFBC).

