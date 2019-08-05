Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Position Maintained by Opus Capital Group Llc; Wellington Shields Capital Management Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Lowered by $626,769 as Market Valuation Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 2.05 million shares traded or 111.05% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 56,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 21,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 78,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 7.02 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $339.26M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CenturyLink (CTL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 24,369 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 16,177 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.54M shares. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Et Al owns 316,334 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 76,592 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Harvest Ltd Company reported 12,540 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York invested 0.18% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Intact Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 190,800 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 89,463 shares in its portfolio.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,800 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 105,055 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability owns 926,105 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 30,866 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 430,224 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management owns 140,412 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP owns 1.84M shares. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 44,640 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 15,911 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Three Peaks Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.88% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/29: (TYME) (MCC) (MYL) Higher; (LXRX) (ONDK) (CTB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.44M were sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O, worth $532,600.