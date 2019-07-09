Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Position Boosted by Opus Capital Group Llc; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 548,625 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 43,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 112,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 2.02M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sus (NYSE:HASI) by 39,830 shares to 32,375 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYN) by 32,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,907 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity I (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. ROZANSKI HORACIO sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21M. 27,000 shares valued at $1.44 million were sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O also sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.21 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

