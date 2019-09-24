Boothbay Fund Management Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding By $3.49 Million; Asgn (ASGN) Shorts Up By 4.87%

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 708.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 316,941 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 361,683 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 44,742 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 8.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Asgn Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) had an increase of 4.87% in short interest. ASGN’s SI was 700,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.87% from 667,900 shares previously. With 325,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Asgn Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s short sellers to cover ASGN’s short positions. The SI to Asgn Incorporated’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 218,365 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 28.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 02/04/2018 – On Assignment: ECS Buy Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted EPS; 22/05/2018 – ASGN Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day Featuring Panel of Industry Experts Discussing the “Future of Technology:; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn Ascentium Equipment Rec 2018-1 Trust Nts Prlim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 Apex Systems Wins Elite Partner Award from TAPFIN; 02/04/2018 – ASGN – FIFTH AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES ABILITY TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITIES BY AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF $300.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Incorporated Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal, LLC; 16/05/2018 – CyberCoders Releases the 10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs & Salaries

Among 4 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock has $12.75 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is -0.68% below currents $11.77 stock price. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. SunTrust downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CZR in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 174 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 17,361 shares. Lafitte Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 17.52% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 336,114 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jabodon Pt, Nevada-based fund reported 652,510 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 299,172 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc accumulated 470,000 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.08 million shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 13,988 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nicholas Inv LP accumulated 1.13 million shares. 904,960 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF) stake by 6,540 shares to 3,576 valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tricida Inc stake by 8,130 shares and now owns 12,661 shares. Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was reduced too.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold ASGN Incorporated shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 37,954 shares or 45.61% less from 69,779 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Inv Mngmt Co reported 18,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 83 shares. Eagle Boston holds 1.38% or 19,871 shares.