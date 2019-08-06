Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $1.13 Million; As Seabridge Gold Com (SA) Stock Price Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Lifted by $325,596 Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 113,066 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 85,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 1.39M shares traded or 238.44% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 4.11 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 57,082 shares to 63,423 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 18,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,429 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 132 shares to 150 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Call) by 216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

