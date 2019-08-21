Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Verisign (VRSN) Position by $489,062; As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Declined, Eulav Asset Management Boosted by $587,400 Its Holding

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 96,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93 million, up from 94,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $261.15. About 208,969 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.14. About 394,675 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 15,462 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 6,322 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Seven Post Office Limited Partnership invested in 317,158 shares or 59.3% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 33,760 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invests has invested 0.13% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Wesbanco Savings Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 12,636 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 4,767 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 439 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 121,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com reported 8,339 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,845 shares to 29,169 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 72,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Ac Immune Sa.