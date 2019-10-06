Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Price Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $35.00 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 4,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 801,933 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 119,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 billion, down from 121,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 407,006 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 16/04/2018 – CBRE GROUP – MATT WERNER WILL JOIN REDAPTIVE BOARD; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINE TREASURY MINISTER TO MEET IMF’S WERNER 230PM DC TIME; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tocagen Inc (Call) by 577 shares to 961 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wealthbridge Acquisition Ltd by 57,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens First Corp (NASDAQ:CZFC).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $471.43M for 22.52 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.88M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

