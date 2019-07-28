Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Coherent (COHR) Position by $305,688; Stock Value Rose; Opus Investment Management Maintains Position in International Paper Co. (IP)

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.52M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 48.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,273 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 4,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 337,824 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 614 shares to 1,154 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 41,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 67.29% or $2.16 from last year’s $3.21 per share. COHR’s profit will be $25.40M for 35.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.34% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 22,293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 5,041 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Westwood Corp Il invested in 3.75% or 195,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 16,518 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 135,506 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Principal Financial Gp stated it has 108,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Eagle Asset reported 1.02M shares stake. Pnc Fin Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 1,792 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,791 shares. Snow Capital Lp holds 3% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Cibc has 19,248 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc, Japan-based fund reported 1.96 million shares. Hodges Cap reported 0.76% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Asset Management Incorporated reported 13,835 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 987,553 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.08% or 50,600 shares. 16,356 are held by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 186 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 14,897 are held by Los Angeles Cap & Equity.

