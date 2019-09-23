Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed By $1.78 Million Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Intrepid Capital Management Decreased By $1.51 Million Its Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 68,565 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 358,290 shares with $8.23 million value, down from 426,855 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com now has $7.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 69.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,893 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 6,215 shares with $800,000 value, down from 20,108 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 415,519 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 19,455 shares to 26,067 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) stake by 67,810 shares and now owns 178,664 shares. Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 47.58% above currents $18.16 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.48M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Energy Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Company owns 29,475 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. 70,129 were reported by Riverpark Advsr Ltd. Connable Office holds 0.22% or 52,055 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Llc has 777,048 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 175,325 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. 206 were reported by Enterprise Corp. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 338,175 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,022 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 12,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.08M shares. Waddell Reed holds 1.32 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank holds 8,808 shares. Srb Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was made by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook holds 0.13% or 16,350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.05% or 80,035 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Regions Fincl Corp reported 12,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Orrstown has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 40 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 396,610 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The New York-based Millennium Limited has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Legal & General Public Limited Com has 1.23 million shares. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 176,901 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Citizens First Corp (NASDAQ:CZFC) stake by 14,451 shares to 95,028 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Put) stake by 328 shares and now owns 383 shares. Transunion was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 10.47% above currents $136.91 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan reinitiated Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Sees Upside Potential In Synopsys, Highlights Encouraging Sales Trends – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys Releases BSIMM10 Study Highlighting Impact of DevOps on Software Security – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.89 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.