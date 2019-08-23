Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Bluefin Trading Position in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 448.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 264,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 323,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 207,076 shares traded or 76.93% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 900 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 48,213 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Regions Corp owns 1,536 shares. 12,267 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ws Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 710,791 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc owns 74,150 shares. 8,875 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. California-based Bennicas & Associates has invested 0.44% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Pnc Finance Service Group Incorporated reported 744 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 751,738 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,079 shares to 10,021 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:HBK) by 53,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69,000 shares to 92,300 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).