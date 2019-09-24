Boothbay Fund Management Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Holding in Keycorp (KEY) by $471,801 as Market Valuation Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 31,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 60,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 504,955 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 27,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 40,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 8.24 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 311,823 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 0.62% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 194,449 shares. Winfield Incorporated holds 17,355 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Advisors Asset Management accumulated 7,194 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 130,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nbw Ltd Liability accumulated 207,754 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 82,687 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 0.17% or 226,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 50.35 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 158,228 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Polar Llp invested in 0.05% or 335,394 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.27 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) by 1.80M shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,712 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 72,561 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 4.38 million shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested in 476,109 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2.28 million shares. State Street Corporation holds 5.49 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Amer Interest accumulated 2,371 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 113,959 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 27,558 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 9.42M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Limited Co has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 40,475 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 142,619 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 3.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 12,645 shares to 16,629 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 350,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.