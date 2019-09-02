Boothbay Fund Management Raised Its Position in Arqule (ARQL) by $490,676; Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Holding in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by $3.98 Billion as Stock Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 298.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 122,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 163,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 41,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 505,372 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.84B, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 826,051 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.93M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has 3,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,946 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 99,307 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 5,807 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 436 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.01% or 20,140 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advisors reported 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Etrade Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,254 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.63M shares. Bessemer accumulated 0.01% or 27,124 shares. Regions Financial reported 4,418 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 476,575 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.88 million shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Braves Group (The) by 103,200 shares to 755,206 shares, valued at $20.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 98,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,938 shares to 6,363 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).