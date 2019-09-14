Boothbay Fund Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Raised by $897,315 as Stock Value Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose While Invesco LTD Has Upped Holding by $15.72 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 449,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 21.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764.92M, up from 21.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 3.94M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 14,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, up from 12,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 44,861 shares to 47,719 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,892 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Board accumulated 57,077 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Smithfield Trust owns 498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.46% or 452,201 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd reported 1,498 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 661 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2,300 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 790 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 2,100 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,231 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.23% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 129,085 shares stake. 555 were accumulated by Bath Savings Trust. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nokota Mngmt Lp holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 191,328 shares. Burney holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,248 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Is Still a Binge Thinker – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp owns 22.92 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 427,534 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 207 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 892,923 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 40,915 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Prudential Financial reported 2.80 million shares. Andra Ap accumulated 180,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 1.40 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 799,117 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 226 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 825 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 15.45M shares. Smithfield has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 202,340 shares to 684,788 shares, valued at $112.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 64,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,890 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.