Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Wendys Co (WEN) Holding By $615,502; 0 Analysts Bullish Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Wendys Co (WEN) stake by 59.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 36,206 shares as Wendys Co (WEN)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 24,843 shares with $444,000 value, down from 61,049 last quarter. Wendys Co now has $5.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – DECLARATION OF REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs

Among 2 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apartment Investment & Management has $54 highest and $50 lowest target. $52’s average target is 3.11% above currents $50.43 stock price. Apartment Investment & Management had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AIV in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 116,264 shares traded. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 18.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – WILL SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO & FOUR AFFORDABLE REAL ESTATE COMMUNITIES TO RELATED’S AFFORDABLE DIVISION FOR $590 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Apartment Investment and Management Co wrongly coded to Aimco Pesticides; 16/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PROMINENT DEVELOPER CARL DRANOFF SELLS SIX PHILADELPHIA AREA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES TO AIMCO; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Pro Forma FFO 60c/Share; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 4c/Share in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.05-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment: Sale Will Complete Exit From Affordable Housing; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Accretive to Net Asset Value by $126M; 26/04/2018 – Aimco to Sell its Asset Management Portfolio to Related Companies; 07/03/2018 Boulder Community Leaders Join Aimco to Break Ground on Parc Mosaic:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 245 investors sold Apartment Investment and Management Company shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 145,372 shares or 99.90% less from 144.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew Management Limited Partnership accumulated 23,500 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). 66 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Lc. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0.01% or 61,429 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 29,965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate markets of United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited reported 0.09% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 33,097 shares. 63,136 were accumulated by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd. 2.76M were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. The New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). American Century Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,668 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Becker Capital accumulated 13,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 337,903 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 20,000 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company.

Among 9 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.06’s average target is -7.73% below currents $21.74 stock price. Wendy’s had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9.

