Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $2.29 Million as Share Value Declined; Reaves W H & Company Holding In Southern Co Com (SO) Was Lifted

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 581,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, up from 831,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 1.53M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 26,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 21,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 47,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.61. About 1.25 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,918 shares to 64,392 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) by 742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun (NTC).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares to 623,234 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 129,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,100 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 29,013 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 41,037 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 495 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc. Peoples Financial Services Corporation reported 26,250 shares stake. Benedict Financial Advsrs holds 0.37% or 16,552 shares. Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 429,878 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 75,010 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Victory Cap Management holds 15,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 194,510 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 9,037 shares. Moreover, Hills Natl Bank Trust Co has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,954 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.21% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was bought by Clark Henry A III.