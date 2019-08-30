Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position by $795,636; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Auxier Asset Management Lowered Position

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 7.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 175,954 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Gru holds 1% or 26,595 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.43M shares. Cutter Com Brokerage holds 0.36% or 10,598 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors accumulated 290,342 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,794 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc owns 194,091 shares. Cwh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.09% or 42,119 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Ltd Liability Co holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,040 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 2,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.00M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 10,393 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Joho Cap Ltd Co has invested 8.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancshares Of Hawaii invested in 238,006 shares. First Personal Service has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Stevens Management LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 283,961 shares. Boston Advsr Limited reported 0.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Street has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 1.63 million shares. Shell Asset Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Fiera Capital Corp reported 104,086 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,049 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 5,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Bluemar Mgmt Lc reported 22,022 shares stake. Metropolitan Life New York has 30,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.07% or 10,638 shares.