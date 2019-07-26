Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Strs Ohio Boosted Stake by $11.00 Million as Shares Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 40,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,679 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 24.25M shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 6355.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.63 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 88,714 shares to 655,660 shares, valued at $50.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 184,229 shares. Moreover, Element Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 227,321 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc invested in 0% or 9 shares. Allen Investment Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 25,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bonness Enter reported 0.77% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 9,716 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested in 0.03% or 623,281 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 26,200 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 319,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Shufro Rose Company has 0.16% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 71,117 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 4.06M shares. 32,323 are owned by Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 41,730 shares to 92,301 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).