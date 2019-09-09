Boothbay Fund Management Lifted Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $1.59 Million as Stock Declined; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shares Declined While Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Position by $613,080

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 5.82 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22,592 shares to 117,454 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 46,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,410 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Susquehanna International Llp invested in 159,409 shares. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% or 38,093 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc owns 1.77% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 820,470 shares. 94,160 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.03% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 429,799 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc LP accumulated 721,590 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 356,469 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.13% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Vanguard holds 3.13M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 20.48 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 113,289 shares. Bailard holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 136,138 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 67,718 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,917 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. 1.05 million are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Captrust Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 3,358 shares. Chase Invest Counsel stated it has 2.42% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 20,607 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 49,429 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bp Public Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 23,000 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 56,184 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc owns 1.91M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 3,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 36,206 shares to 24,843 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) by 119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call).