Boothbay Fund Management Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Commerce Bank Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position By $1.55 Million

Commerce Bank increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 12,713 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Commerce Bank holds 804,875 shares with $98.64M value, up from 792,162 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $186.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.04. About 2.47 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 144.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 18,124 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 30,643 shares with $5.59M value, up from 12,519 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $173.35. About 10.70M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,255 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,616 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Co reported 114,681 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.35% or 3,654 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 864,974 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.35% or 35,798 shares. Fincl Mngmt has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,920 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluemountain Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 91,387 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust Comm reported 55,044 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.53% or 160,875 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 72,149 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. 3,728 are held by Hbk L P.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper’s Clothing – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Stockâ€™s Highs Are Coming – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Commerce Bank decreased First Data Corp New stake by 886,880 shares to 845,287 valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 2,840 shares and now owns 55,948 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.