Boothbay Fund Management Lifted Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stake By $905,382; Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shorts Increased By 8.2%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) had an increase of 8.2% in short interest. DWSN’s SI was 1.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.2% from 1.24M shares previously. With 172,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s short sellers to cover DWSN’s short positions. The SI to Dawson Geophysical Company’s float is 6.41%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 17,770 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 13/03/2018 ANZ BANK NAMES RICHARD DAWSON HEAD OF LOANS/SPECIALIZED FINANCE; 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – UBS ASSET MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS.CH

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) stake by 100.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 100,598 shares as Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG)’s stock declined 23.73%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 200,968 shares with $2.01M value, up from 100,370 last quarter. Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $410.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 575,569 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit – sources [21:58 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG); 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $120 MLN – $140 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING

More notable recent AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMAG Files Definitive Consent Revocation Statement and Sends Letter to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMAG Sends Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:AMAG – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAG Pharma facing board shakeup from activist investor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $54,650 were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, May 9. ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC also bought $4.42 million worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on Tuesday, June 25. 385,000 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares with value of $3.03M were bought by Camber Capital Management LP.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Fibrogen Inc (Put) stake by 116 shares to 106 valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 11,551 shares and now owns 2,745 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) or 22,917 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 20,021 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Co owns 14,983 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 51,100 shares. Clarivest Asset has invested 0.04% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 209,900 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0% or 11,565 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 13,893 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 146,066 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 48,184 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 214 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. American Inc reported 25,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has $1600 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 19.83% above currents $12.1 stock price. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.