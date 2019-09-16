Boothbay Fund Management Increases Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); Matthews International Capital Management Holding in Netease (NTES) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, up from 16,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $269.26. About 83,845 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.17M, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 196,552 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 720,296 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis, France-based fund reported 17,911 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 0.03% or 137,745 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 30,100 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Asset Management One has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Price T Rowe Md has 6.69 million shares. 180,628 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp. 39,751 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,614 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 18,100 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 7,658 shares. 1,176 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 220 shares to 93 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 6,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,170 shares, and cut its stake in Monocle Acquisition Corp.