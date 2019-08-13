Boothbay Fund Management Increased Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) as Stock Price Declined; Finemark National Bank & Trust Holds Position in Bp Plc (BP)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 7,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 40,569 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 33,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 8.45 million shares traded or 34.96% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 29/03/2018 – BP’s Bob Dudley receives 13% pay rise; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 41,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 92,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 50,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 647,479 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 15,151 shares to 14,169 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phunware Inc by 68,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.07% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Covington Cap owns 100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 9.59M shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 457,539 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Axa reported 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 86,052 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 47,225 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited reported 4.20M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aew Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.38% or 29,446 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 32,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 121,437 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,067 shares to 31,481 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,834 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

